    19 March 21 MGYM vs Army [Image 6 of 10]

    19 March 21 MGYM vs Army

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy – Air Force’s Allen Shadan dismounts from the still rings apparatus during the virtual Dual-Meet against Army March 19, 2021 at the Air Force Academy's West Gym. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 March 21 MGYM vs Army [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

