U.S. Air Force Academy – Air Force’s Allen Shadan dismounts from the still rings apparatus during the virtual Dual-Meet against Army March 19, 2021 at the Air Force Academy's West Gym. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 14:38 Photo ID: 6570797 VIRIN: 210319-F-YV474-1006 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.65 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 March 21 MGYM vs Army [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.