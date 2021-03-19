U.S. Air Force Academy – Air Force’s Garrett Braunton performs on the pommel horse during the virtual Dual-Meet against Army March 19, 2021 at the Air Force Academy's West Gym. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6570793
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-YV474-1003
|Resolution:
|4484x2989
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Men's Gymnastics vs Army [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT