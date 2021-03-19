U.S. Air Force Academy – Air Force’s Sam Metzler transitions into his next skill during his floor routine while participating in the virtual Dual-Meet against Army March 19, 2021 at the Air Force Academy's West Gym. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
USAFA Men's Gymnastics vs Army