Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, get uniforms issued aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2021. A proper fitting uniform is a cornerstone of professionalism and reflects the high standards that Marines are held to. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6570254 VIRIN: 210325-M-BK403-0123 Resolution: 5822x3275 Size: 5.41 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Clothing Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.