Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, get uniforms issued aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2021. A proper fitting uniform is a cornerstone of professionalism and reflects the high standards that Marines are held to. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6570254
|VIRIN:
|210325-M-BK403-0123
|Resolution:
|5822x3275
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Clothing Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT