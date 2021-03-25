Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Clothing Issue [Image 3 of 5]

    Delta Company Clothing Issue

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, get uniforms issued aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 25, 2021. A proper fitting uniform is a cornerstone of professionalism and reflects the high standards that Marines are held to. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    This work, Delta Company Clothing Issue [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

