NEX Rota Offers Safe Shopping Environment for Visiting Ship’s Crew

NEX Rota, Spain, conducted a “bubble” shopping experience for a visiting ship. The NEX closed early so that proper cleaning and sanitation could be done prior to the Sailors arrival to ensure the health and safety of the crew. Over 175 Sailors took advantage of the opportunity to shop with their shipmates. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

