U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen

General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, congratulates MSgt Larry Stephens, 407th Air Expeditionary Group, airfield manager, March 23, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Stephens was one of eight members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing coined by Lyons and recognized as an outstanding Airman. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

