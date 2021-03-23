U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen

General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, congratulates SMSgt

Dustin Longfellow, 5th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, superintendent, March 23, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Lyons visited with members of the 386th Expeditionary Air Wing and was briefed on the role of the Marauders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

