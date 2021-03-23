Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen

    KUWAIT

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, congratulates Captain Brian Hansen, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, chief of protocol, March 23, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Hansen was one of eight members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing coined by Lyons and recognized as an outstanding Airman. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 10:12
    Photo ID: 6570180
    VIRIN: 210323-F-HB610-1008
    Resolution: 3875x2584
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen
    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen
    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen
    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen
    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen
    U.S. Transportation Command commander recognizes 386 AEW Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    TRANSCOM
    386th AEW
    386
    General Lyons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT