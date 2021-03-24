USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Faller visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed United States Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller, U.S. Southern Command, Commander to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 25, 2021. During his visit, the Admiral spoke to the students of Class 60. His briefing included information on the U.S. Southern Command, its functions and responsibilities. U.S. Southern Command is responsible for all Department of Defense security cooperation in the 45 nations and territories of Caribbean and Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

