    USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Faller visits the IADC [Image 39 of 40]

    USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Faller visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed United States Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller, U.S. Southern Command, Commander to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 25, 2021. During his visit, the Admiral spoke to the students of Class 60. His briefing included information on the U.S. Southern Command, its functions and responsibilities. U.S. Southern Command is responsible for all Department of Defense security cooperation in the 45 nations and territories of Caribbean and Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6570177
    VIRIN: 210324-F-VO743-1039
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Faller visits the IADC [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    Faller

