    Drill Masters [Image 5 of 5]

    Drill Masters

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Staff Sgt. Richard Perry, with 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2021. A drill master is a subject matter expert in the instruction, execution, and evaluation of ceremonial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6570059
    VIRIN: 210312-M-AW120-006
    Resolution: 4117x3495
    Size: 739.52 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Masters [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

