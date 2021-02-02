Gunnery Sgt. Dominick Dickson, with Drill Instructor School, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 2, 2021. A drill master is a subject matter expert in the instruction, execution, and evaluation of ceremonial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6570055
|VIRIN:
|210202-M-AW120-007
|Resolution:
|5369x4130
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Masters [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
