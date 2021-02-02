Gunnery Sgt. Dominick Dickson, with Drill Instructor School, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 2, 2021. A drill master is a subject matter expert in the instruction, execution, and evaluation of ceremonial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:38 Photo ID: 6570055 VIRIN: 210202-M-AW120-007 Resolution: 5369x4130 Size: 3.1 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill Masters [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.