    Months of preparation go into Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers’ 2021 Army Trials [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Cpl. Chance Boleware competes in the adaptive powerlifting event. (Photo via Robyn Womac)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:28
    Photo ID: 6570052
    VIRIN: 210308-A-A4453-0002
    Resolution: 1200x1728
    Size: 458.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Months of preparation go into Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers’ 2021 Army Trials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    adaptive sports
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    army trials
    SRU
    army recovery care program
    fort campbell sru
    2021 army trials
    fort campbell soldier recovery unit

