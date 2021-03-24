210324-N-CJ510-0084 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 24, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dominic DeFalco, left, observes as Fire Controlman 3rd Class Edem Asamoah-Wade, center, and Ensign Christopher Zagone practice sparring with a baton during a security reaction force basic class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

