Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Murray, a 48th Medical Group immunizations technician, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Joseph Valdivia, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, at RAF Lossiemouth.

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Murray, a 48th Medical Group immunizations technician, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Joseph Valdivia, assigned to the &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, at RAF Lossiemouth.

    LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    210323-N-YL152-1303 RAF LOSSIEMOUTH, Scotland (Mar. 23, 2021) Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Murray, a 48th Medical Group immunizations technician, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Joseph Valdivia, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, at RAF Lossiemouth, Mar. 23, 2021. VP-9 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6570019
    VIRIN: 210323-N-YL152-1303
    Resolution: 4019x3216
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Murray, a 48th Medical Group immunizations technician, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Joseph Valdivia, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, at RAF Lossiemouth., by PO2 Rashaan Jeffery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    RAF
    Navy
    VP-9
    Lossiemouth
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT