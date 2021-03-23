Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Opening: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Airstreams Renewables Inc. Career Skills Program [Image 8 of 8]

    Grand Opening: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Airstreams Renewables Inc. Career Skills Program

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks with Jeff Duff, president and co-founder of Airstreams Renewables, Inc., during the grand opening ceremony for the MCBH ARI career skills program, MCBH, March 23, 2021. The program offers training to assist active duty service members in their transition out of the military, and into the American corporate sector. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6569896
    VIRIN: 210323-M-VH951-0279
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, Grand Opening: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Airstreams Renewables Inc. Career Skills Program [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH Kaneohe Bay

