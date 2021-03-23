Grand Opening: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Airstreams Renewables Inc. Career Skills Program

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks with Brian Shields, training supervisor of the MCBH Airstreams Renewables, Inc. career skills program during the grand opening ceremony for the MCBH ARI career skills program, MCBH, March 23, 2021. The program offers training to assist active duty service members in their transition out of the military, and into the American corporate sector. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
by LCpl Brandon Aultman