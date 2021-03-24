Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A rainbow is cast over Brody, 3rd Infantry Brigade, 25th Infantry Division mascot, during the morning hours of March 24, 2021 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6569887
    VIRIN: 210324-A-AK380-025
    Resolution: 6490x4327
    Size: 966.76 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brody Portrait Photo, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rainbow
    Hawaii
    Brody
    Mascot

