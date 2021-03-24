1CD EOLC Graduates

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Harvey, a platoon sergeant with Bravo Co., 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, graduated the division’s Equal Opportunity Leader Course (EOLC), Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2021. As an EOL, Harvey will assist the battalion commander with their EO program that formulates, directs, and sustains a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and to ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness, and capability in support of readiness; EO philosophy is based on fairness, justice, and equity. “I can empower my leaders in my platoon and even in my formation with that knowledge base to attack those situations so that we either don’t have them, or we eliminate them completely,” he said. “I do like that I am now qualified, that I can pull my platoon aside and talk to them directly.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

