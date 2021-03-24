1CD EOLC Graduates

Sgt. Taylor Stevens, a medic with Charlie Co., 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, graduated the division’s Equal Opportunity Leader Course (EOLC), Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2021. As an EOL, Stevens will assist the battalion commander with their EO program that formulates, directs, and sustains a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and to ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness, and capability in support of readiness; EO philosophy is based on fairness, justice, and equity. “I realized that I have an obligation to ensure that my Soldiers and the people around me are getting equal treatment, equal opportunities,” she said. “That they know their resources, that they’re getting the proper training that they need and that we’re allowing diversity and inclusion to really thrive in our units.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

