1CD EOLC Graduates

1st Cavalry Division’s Equal Opportunity Leader Course (EOLC) has graduated it’s sixteenth group of leaders, since January, who will assist commanders, at the battalion level and below, with their Equal Opportunity (EO) programs, Fort Hood, Texas, March 24, 2021. The EO program formulates, directs, and sustains a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and to ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness, and capability in support of readiness. EO philosophy is based on fairness, justice, and equity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

