    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB [Image 12 of 13]

    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) speaks with 56th Force Support Squadron Airmen while visiting the Ray V. Hensman Dining Facility, March 23, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lesko visited many support units on base during the immersion tour and gained an in-depth understanding of the Luke mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

