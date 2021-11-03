U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) visits the base Child Development Center during an immersion visit, March 23, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lesko was able to visit many support units on base during the immersion tour and gained an in-depth understanding of the Luke mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 18:39 Photo ID: 6569771 VIRIN: 210323-F-HN906-0006 Resolution: 7160x4773 Size: 13.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.