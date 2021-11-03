U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) visits the base Child Development Center during an immersion visit, March 23, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lesko was able to visit many support units on base during the immersion tour and gained an in-depth understanding of the Luke mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)
