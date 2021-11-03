Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Davis 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) and staff stand with members of the 56th Fighter Wing leadership team during a group photo in front of an F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, March 23, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lesko learned about the base’s fighter pilot training mission and how its current operations contribute to enforcing national security goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6569770
    VIRIN: 210323-F-HN906-0005
    Resolution: 6547x4365
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    AETC Commander Visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB
    U.S. Congresswoman Lesko visits Luke AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT