Then Staff Sgt., now Maj. Debora Berg (left), current 436th Contracting Squadron commander, and then Capt. Renee Russo (right), current 436th CONS director of business operations, pose for a photo during their 2006 deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan. Russo served as Berg’s commanding officer in 2006. Today, their roles are reversed, as Berg oversees the unit. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6569726 VIRIN: 210323-F-UO935-1002 Resolution: 631x492 Size: 92.62 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.