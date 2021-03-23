Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion [Image 3 of 3]

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Then Staff Sgt., now Maj. Debora Berg (left), current 436th Contracting Squadron commander, and then Capt. Renee Russo (right), current 436th CONS director of business operations, pose for a photo during their 2006 deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan. Russo served as Berg’s commanding officer in 2006. Today, their roles are reversed, as Berg oversees the unit. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6569726
    VIRIN: 210323-F-UO935-1002
    Resolution: 631x492
    Size: 92.62 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion
    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion
    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    436th Contracting Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT