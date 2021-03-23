All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

Then Staff Sgt., now Maj. Debora Berg (left), current 436th Contracting Squadron commander, and then Capt. Renee Russo (right), current 436th CONS director of business operations, worked with local children from the International School of Kabul in Kabul, Afghanistan during their 2006 deployment. Russo served as Berg’s commanding officer in 2006. Today, their roles are reversed, as Berg oversees the unit. (Courtesy photo)

