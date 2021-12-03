All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

From left to right, front row, Renee Russo, 436th Contracting Squadron director of business, Maj. Debora Berg, 436th CONS commander, Senior Master Sgt. Andrea Jordan, 436th CONS superintendent, back row, Anita Walls, 436th CONS plans and programs flight chief, Sharon Frasier, 436th CONS infrastructure flight chief, and Stephanie Smith, 436th CONS operations flight chief, pose for a group photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 12, 2021. The 436th CONS leadership team is composed of six mission-focused female leaders who leverage contracting warrant authority to deliver contracting solutions and strategies that drive mission excellence for Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

