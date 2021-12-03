Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion [Image 1 of 3]

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, front row, Renee Russo, 436th Contracting Squadron director of business, Maj. Debora Berg, 436th CONS commander, Senior Master Sgt. Andrea Jordan, 436th CONS superintendent, back row, Anita Walls, 436th CONS plans and programs flight chief, Sharon Frasier, 436th CONS infrastructure flight chief, and Stephanie Smith, 436th CONS operations flight chief, pose for a group photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 12, 2021. The 436th CONS leadership team is composed of six mission-focused female leaders who leverage contracting warrant authority to deliver contracting solutions and strategies that drive mission excellence for Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6569723
    VIRIN: 210312-F-DA916-2010
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 359.4 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion
    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion
    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All female team leads the 436th Contracting Squadron with passion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    436th Contracting Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT