Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Damage controlman demonstrates welding [Image 5 of 5]

    Damage controlman demonstrates welding

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Spedoske, a Coast Guard Alameda Local Housing Maintenance damage controlman, performs a gas metal arc welding (GTAW) weld at the Naval Engineering Department in Alameda, California, Mar 5, 2021. Damage controlman receive specialized training for emergency repair and maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6569547
    VIRIN: 210305-G-G0211-1003
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage controlman demonstrates welding [Image 5 of 5], by SN Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Damage controlman demonstrates welding
    Damage controlman demonstrates welding
    Damage controlman demonstrates welding
    Damage controlman demonstrates welding
    Damage controlman demonstrates welding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT