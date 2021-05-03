Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Spedoske, a Coast Guard Alameda Local Housing Maintenance damage controlman, performs a gas metal arc welding (GTAW) weld at the Naval Engineering Department in Alameda, California, Mar 5, 2021. Damage controlman receive specialized training for emergency repair and maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6569547
|VIRIN:
|210305-G-G0211-1003
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage controlman demonstrates welding [Image 5 of 5], by SN Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
