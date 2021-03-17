Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in the final training event during CBIRF Basic Operations Course (CBOC) aboard Naval Support Facility Annex Stump Neck, Md., on Mar. 17, 2021. Marines and Sailors stationed at CBIRF attend CBOC in order to have a basic familiarization on how CBIRF conducts rescue operations, which gives the unit a robust capability in the event a response is needed. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6569455
    VIRIN: 210317-M-ZH551-0162
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 778.12 KB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in the final training event during CBIRF Basic Operations Course (CBOC) [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines SEMPERFI CBIRF DMV response CBRNE

