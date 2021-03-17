U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in the final training event during CBIRF Basic Operations Course (CBOC) aboard Naval Support Facility Annex Stump Neck, Md., on Mar. 17, 2021. Marines and Sailors stationed at CBIRF attend CBOC in order to have a basic familiarization on how CBIRF conducts rescue operations, which gives the unit a robust capability in the event a response is needed. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 14:22 Photo ID: 6569451 VIRIN: 210317-M-ZH551-0104 Resolution: 3888x2592 Size: 794.03 KB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in the final training event during CBIRF Basic Operations Course (CBOC) [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.