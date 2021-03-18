Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11]

    Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210318-N-EJ843-0041 GROTON, Conn. (Mar. 18, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland eats a snack to recover after donating blood at a blood drive hosted by the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program and American Red Cross held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6569428
    VIRIN: 210318-N-EJ843-0041
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    blood drive
    subase new london

