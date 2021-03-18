210318-N-EJ843-0041 GROTON, Conn. (Mar. 18, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland eats a snack to recover after donating blood at a blood drive hosted by the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program and American Red Cross held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021
Location: GROTON, CT, US
This work, Women's Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jimmy Ivy