210318-N-EJ843-0039 GROTON, Conn. (Mar. 18, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland donates blood at a blood drive hosted by the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program and American Red Cross held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|03.18.2021
|03.24.2021 14:27
|6569427
|210318-N-EJ843-0039
|1733x1153
|1.15 MB
|GROTON, CT, US
|1
|0
This work, Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Some SUBASE Good News: Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program Hosts Blood Drive
