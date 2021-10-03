USS Constitution Sailors go underway with USCGS Eagle

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March, 10th, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Justin Howell climbs the shrouds aboard USCGS Eagle (WJX 327) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Sailors assigned to USS Constitution are underway with Eagle to receive training in the art of sail and to further build Navy and Coast Guard relationships. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Grady/Released)

