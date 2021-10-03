Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Sailors go underway with USCGS Eagle [Image 11 of 17]

    USS Constitution Sailors go underway with USCGS Eagle

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Grady 

    USS Constitution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March, 10th, 2021) U.S. Navy Airman Megan Kearns climbs the shrouds aboard USCGS Eagle (WJX 327) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Sailors assigned to USS Constitution are underway with Eagle to receive training in the art of sail and to further build Navy and Coast Guard relationships. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Grady/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 12:53
    Photo ID: 6569296
    VIRIN: 210310-N-OM854-0001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution Sailors go underway with USCGS Eagle [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Grant Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    sailing
    tall ship
    square rig
    USCGS Eagle

