Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210317-N-ZZ999-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life [Image 2 of 2]

    210317-N-ZZ999-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Courtesy photo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 12:52
    Photo ID: 6569289
    VIRIN: 210317-N-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 90.96 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210317-N-ZZ999-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life
    210317-N-ZZ999-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    OTCN
    mynavy hr
    Mark Hazenberg
    Tyler Zutell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT