    Lima Company BAC [Image 7 of 7]

    Lima Company BAC

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 24, 2021. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6569272
    VIRIN: 210323-M-VX661-507
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company BAC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

