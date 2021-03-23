Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 24, 2021. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6569272
|VIRIN:
|210323-M-VX661-507
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company BAC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
