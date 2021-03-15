Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, poses for a photo for Women’s History Month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 15, 2021. Women’s History Month is celebrated in March to highlight women’s accomplishments and contributions throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
