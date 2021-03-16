U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, performs pipette calibration on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 16, 2021. Mathews is actively involved in COVID-19 response and ensuring COVID tests are properly and safely diagnosed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 11:20 Photo ID: 6569122 VIRIN: 210316-F-MQ455-1310 Resolution: 4865x3475 Size: 8.44 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.