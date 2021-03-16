Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 5 of 8]

    Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, draws a blood sample from a patient on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 16, 2021. Some of Mathews’ duties include drawing a patient’s blood for testing, analyzing chemistry samples and providing medical tests to ensure Airmen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

