Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, studies a urine sample through a microscope on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 16, 2021. Some of Mathews’ duties include drawing a patient’s blood for testing, analyzing chemistry samples and providing medical tests to ensure Airmen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

