U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, studies a urine sample through a microscope on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 16, 2021. Some of Mathews’ duties include drawing a patient’s blood for testing, analyzing chemistry samples and providing medical tests to ensure Airmen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6569117
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-MQ455-1027
|Resolution:
|4992x3566
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
