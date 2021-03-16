Kirtland Celebrates Women's History Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Olivia J. Mathews, 377th Medical Group lab technician, prepares to analyze chemistry samples through a biochemistry analyzer machine on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 16, 2021. Mathews is actively involved in COVID-19 response and ensuring COVID tests are properly and safely diagnosed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
