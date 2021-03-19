U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyrone Taylor and Airman Destiny Millerd, 335th Training Squadron freestyle drill team members, perform during the 81st Training Group drill down on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 19, 2021. Airmen from the 81st TRG competed in a quarterly open ranks inspection, regulation drill routine and freestyle drill routine. Keesler trains more than 30,000 students each year. While in training, Airmen are given the opportunity to volunteer to learn and execute drill down routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 11:00 Photo ID: 6569101 VIRIN: 210319-F-BD983-0190 Resolution: 3680x2565 Size: 833.35 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG hosts first drill down of quarter [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.