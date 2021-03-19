Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG hosts first drill down of quarter [Image 5 of 11]

    81st TRG hosts first drill down of quarter

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Brett Livingston, 338th Training Squadron freestyle drill team member, performs during the 81st Training Group drill down on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 19, 2021. Airmen from the 81st TRG competed in a quarterly open ranks inspection, regulation drill routine and freestyle drill routine. Keesler trains more than 30,000 students each year. While in training, Airmen are given the opportunity to volunteer to learn and execute drill down routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 11:00
    Photo ID: 6569099
    VIRIN: 210319-F-BD983-0088
    Resolution: 2736x3712
    Size: 776.74 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRG hosts first drill down of quarter [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Group
    Drill Down

