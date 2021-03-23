Senior Airman Edgar Carreon, 944th Medical Squadron, radiology technician, reviews information on a COVID-19 vaccination vial before filling a syringe to be administered to a local resident in Wikieup, Ariz., March 23, 2021. Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Medical Squadron are currently serving alongside Arizona National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to provide vaccinations across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 00:29 Photo ID: 6568650 VIRIN: 210322-Z-CC902-093 Resolution: 4165x2777 Size: 6.71 MB Location: WIKIEUP, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG partners with Air Reserve component to conduct vaccinations in Mohave County [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.