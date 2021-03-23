Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG partners with Air Reserve component to conduct vaccinations in Mohave County [Image 4 of 8]

    AZNG partners with Air Reserve component to conduct vaccinations in Mohave County

    WIKIEUP, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Edgar Carreon, 944th Medical Squadron, radiology technician, and Sgt. 1st Class Brian Bowling, Arizona Army National Guard Medical Detachment, combat medic, fills syringes with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to local residents in Wikieup, Ariz., March 23, 2021. Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Medical Squadron are currently serving alongside Arizona National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to provide vaccinations across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6568649
    VIRIN: 210322-Z-CC902-087
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: WIKIEUP, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG partners with Air Reserve component to conduct vaccinations in Mohave County [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    944th Medical Squadron

