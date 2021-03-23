3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Travis T. Gaines, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks during the redesignation ceremony of 3d Transportation Support Battalion on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2021. 3d TSB, first activated in 1958, was redesignated as 3d Transportation Battalion by direction of Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. The mission of 3d TB remains the same, providing transportation and support 3d Marine Expeditionary Force to facilitate the distribution of personnel, equipment, and supplies by air, ground, and sea. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Gaines is a native of Navasota, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

