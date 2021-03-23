Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion [Image 11 of 22]

    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jarrad S. Caola, commander of 3d Transportation Support Battalion (TSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), stands at the position of attention during the redesignation ceremony of 3d TSB on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2021. 3d TSB, first activated in 1958, was redesignated as 3d Transportation Battalion by direction of Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. The mission of 3d TB remains the same, providing transportation and support 3d Marine Expeditionary Force to facilitate the distribution of personnel, equipment, and supplies by air, ground, and sea. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Caola is a native of Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6568484
    VIRIN: 210323-M-LR229-0038
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: SOMERSET, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion
    3d TSB Redesignation Ceremony to 3d Transportation Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    TB
    Redesignation
    TSB
    INDOPACOM
    Oki Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT