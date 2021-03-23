Alabama National Guard Soldiers vaccinate Covington County citizens at Jaycee Park in Livingston Ala. on March 23, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6568453
|VIRIN:
|210323-A-OK577-722
|Resolution:
|5391x3594
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 18 of 18], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT