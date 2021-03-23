Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 1 of 18]

    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public

    LIVINGSTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Alabama National Guard Soldier delivering vaccine doses to be administered to Covington County citizens at Jaycee Park in Livingston Ala. on March 23, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 20:00
    Photo ID: 6568445
    VIRIN: 210323-A-OK577-432
    Resolution: 4577x3051
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: LIVINGSTON, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 18 of 18], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public
    Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    Alabama National Guard
    Vaccinate
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT