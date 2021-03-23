Alabama National Guard Soldier delivering vaccine doses to be administered to Covington County citizens at Jaycee Park in Livingston Ala. on March 23, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
This work, Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 18 of 18], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
