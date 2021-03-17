U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lillie Schindlebeck, a 354th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, poses for a portrait on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2021. National Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions and achievements women have made over the course of American history in various fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 18:32 Photo ID: 6568322 VIRIN: 210317-F-XX992-1076 Resolution: 4386x2921 Size: 1.11 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Women’s History Month [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.