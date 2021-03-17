U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers COVID-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2021. As an allergy immunizations technician, Hooker plays a key role in providing the wing’s populace with immunization from the Coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6568316
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-XX992-1027
|Resolution:
|3566x2375
|Size:
|918.23 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Women’s History Month [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT