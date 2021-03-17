Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Women’s History Month [Image 4 of 11]

    National Women’s History Month

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers COVID-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2021. As an allergy immunizations technician, Hooker plays a key role in providing the wing’s populace with immunization from the Coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 18:32
    Photo ID: 6568316
    VIRIN: 210317-F-XX992-1027
    Resolution: 3566x2375
    Size: 918.23 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Women’s History Month [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month
    National Women’s History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT