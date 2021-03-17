National Women’s History Month

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers COVID-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 17, 2021. As an allergy immunizations technician, Hooker plays a key role in providing the wing’s populace with immunization from the Coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US